Cross in schools, kindergartens and hospitals

"The cross stands for what unites society. It not only stands for the Christian faith, but also symbolizes the principles of our society - such as charity, solidarity and compassion." This is why the cross will remain a "source of strength", especially in places such as schools and hospitals. Mikl-Leitner: "The cross is not up for debate. Neither in nurseries, schools nor hospitals!" At the same time, she took up the cudgels for Roman Catholic religious education.