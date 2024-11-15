National holiday
Mikl-Leitner: “The cross is not up for debate!”
Lower Austria's Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner sent out a clear signal as part of the celebrations for the provincial holiday. At the festival in Klosterneuburg Abbey, she declared: "The cross stands for what unites our society - and is therefore not up for debate in Lower Austria!"
Will the cross be taken down in hospitals? Will St. Martin's Day and St. Nicholas' Day be replaced in kindergartens and parishes? There have recently been heated discussions about local traditions. Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner took a clear stance on Leopoldi Day. She explained that our society is rooted in millennia-old traditions and values that have laid the foundations for a modern Europe.
Cross in schools, kindergartens and hospitals
"The cross stands for what unites society. It not only stands for the Christian faith, but also symbolizes the principles of our society - such as charity, solidarity and compassion." This is why the cross will remain a "source of strength", especially in places such as schools and hospitals. Mikl-Leitner: "The cross is not up for debate. Neither in nurseries, schools nor hospitals!" At the same time, she took up the cudgels for Roman Catholic religious education.
The Governor also reiterated the province's commitment to its cultural heritage: "The example of Klosterneuburg clearly shows the great importance of the abbeys and monasteries in our beautiful province. The abbeys are not only impressive buildings, but also spiritual centers and sources of spiritual strength." Throughout Lower Austria, the state provides five million euros every year for the preservation of monuments, two thirds of which is invested in church buildings.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.