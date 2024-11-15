Two awards
Salzburg’s Christmas market popular throughout Europe
The Salzburg Christmas Market has done well in two awards. The renowned London daily newspaper "The Times" ranked the institution second out of almost 30 Christmas markets across Europe! It is also very popular in Austria.
Every year, the London daily newspaper "The Times" selects the most popular Christmas markets in Europe. This year, the Salzburg Christmas market came second behind the Cologne market in a selection of 29 European Christmas markets. It was followed by Berlin, Monaco, Rovinj, Marbella, Budapest and Prague. The Vienna Christmas market came 13th and Innsbruck 28th.
The reason: The authentic choirs and traditions that create a special Advent atmosphere every year speak in favor of the Salzburg Christmas market. This year, the Christmas market will open its doors next Thursday, November 21.
The Salzburg institution also scores well in another rating. In a survey of more than 1000 Austrians for the Austrian Retail Association, Salzburg was ranked fourth among the most popular Christmas markets in the country. This makes the Christkindlmarkt the most popular Advent market outside the federal capital. The top three markets are all in Vienna.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
