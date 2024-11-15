148 state scholarships for prospective doctors

"With this financial support, we want to ensure that there will be sufficient medical staff available to provide medical care for the people of Burgenland in the long term," explains Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ). At the same time, the scholarship program is now bearing its first fruits: If everything goes smoothly, eight students will complete their studies in minimum duration next June and start their rotation in Burgenland. Eight more are set to follow in the following academic year 2024/25.