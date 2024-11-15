Combating the shortage of doctors
148 state scholarships for prospective doctors
In order to counteract the impending shortage of doctors, the province of Burgenland has been supporting students of human medicine for several years. The first students will graduate next year.
A total of 148 students of human medicine are currently receiving a scholarship from the state. In return, they undertake to practise as a doctor in Burgenland for at least five years - either in private practice with a health insurance contract or in a clinic.
120 scholarships are attributable to the cooperation with the Danube Private University in Krems, which was launched in 2019. As reported, however, this cooperation will no longer be extended. However, the students concerned will be able to complete their studies there. 28 prospective doctors will receive the new "Burgenland Medical Scholarship", which is available to any recognized European university.
"With this financial support, we want to ensure that there will be sufficient medical staff available to provide medical care for the people of Burgenland in the long term," explains Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ). At the same time, the scholarship program is now bearing its first fruits: If everything goes smoothly, eight students will complete their studies in minimum duration next June and start their rotation in Burgenland. Eight more are set to follow in the following academic year 2024/25.
"Trend reversal achieved"
Together with other measures, this is intended to counter the impending shortage of doctors. According to Doskozil, successes are already visible, as there are currently more doctors employed in the state than ever before - around 700 in total: "We have managed to reverse the trend - Burgenland is in demand on the job market for doctors."
However, the state governor is also calling on the federal government to take action. The Burgenland model could serve as an example. "The young doctors are trained at the expense of the public purse, so in my view they should also be obliged nationwide to practise in the public healthcare system for a certain period of time," says Doskozil.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.