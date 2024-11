How Roberto found inner peace without sight

What was almost the end of the world for his family at the time was a kind of redemption for him. He still remembers the exact moment when the massive vision problems first appeared. "Suddenly the letters looked like someone was stirring the text with a wooden spoon," says Roberto, describing day X. And this day changed his life - but in a positive way. He never wanted to be like his father or his brother, driven by success and stress. For him, being blind was a gain. "You may lose the outside view, but it opens up an inner world," says Roberto. And: "I suddenly felt happiness, peace and joy."