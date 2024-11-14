Gambling addiction: Banker plundered customers’ accounts

"Got deeper and deeper into the maelstrom"

He had already started online sports betting in 2016 and "got deeper and deeper into the vortex" and played with ever larger bets. He wanted to use this to compensate for losses and somehow repay the money diverted from bank customers. But the house of cards collapsed and everything came undone. "I ruined everything," says the 26-year-old, regretting the break in his life. He now works in the social sector: "I want to give something back to society."