Infidelity trial
Gambling addiction: Banker plundered customers’ accounts
A Tyrolean stood trial for embezzlement at the regional court on Thursday. His penchant for online sports betting tempted him to help himself to customer accounts. His ruin has now been followed by a prison sentence.
The former customer advisor's modus operandi was quite simple: over a period of three years, the man repeatedly transferred small amounts from customer savings accounts to his own accounts. To ensure that this went unnoticed, he always made balance adjustments for a total of 22 customers.
The motive for the crimes was quickly clarified at the trial before the lay jury under Judge Paul Menardi: "I was massively addicted to gambling," described the accused, who confessed from the outset.
I was massively addicted to gambling. I ruined everything for myself.
Der Angeklagte
"Got deeper and deeper into the maelstrom"
He had already started online sports betting in 2016 and "got deeper and deeper into the vortex" and played with ever larger bets. He wanted to use this to compensate for losses and somehow repay the money diverted from bank customers. But the house of cards collapsed and everything came undone. "I ruined everything," says the 26-year-old, regretting the break in his life. He now works in the social sector: "I want to give something back to society."
Prison sentence, part of it unconditional
The panel of lay judges imposed a partially conditional prison sentence of 24 months. 16 months were given conditional probation, meaning the young man has to serve eight months. He was also ordered to undergo psychotherapy in order to finally get his gambling addiction under control.
As a bank customer, you should actually be able to trust the bank and the customer advisor.
Richter Paul Menardi
His integrity and confession were seen as mitigating factors, while the long period of the offense and the very high amount of loss were seen as aggravating. Menardi also cited general preventative reasons: "As a bank customer, you should actually be able to trust the bank and the customer advisor." The judgment is not final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.