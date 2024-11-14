Brunner goes on the offensive and defends his balance sheet

Money laundering regulations as a construction site?

The recommendation of the FATF (Financial Action Task Force - money laundering regulations) from 2016 has not been sufficiently implemented in Austria. The situation in Austria will be reviewed again at the end of 2024. This unpopular topic has remained in the ministry for years. Most recently, the Financial Market Money Laundering Act was sent out with a review period of one (!) week. There is a threat of a deterioration in the rating ranking. Brunner's ministry points to complex developments, including the war in Ukraine. However, it is confident "that the parliamentary process will proceed satisfactorily in view of the ongoing FATF country review."