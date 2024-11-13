Trump nominates NATO advocate as Secretary of State

What are Rubio's views?

Rubio is the son of Cuban immigrants and therefore the first Latino to hold the US foreign office. He recently voted against new billion-dollar support for Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia. "I think the Ukrainians were incredibly brave and strong when they stood up to Russia," Rubio said in early November. "But at the end of the day, we're funding a stalemate war here that has to be brought to an end or the country will be set back 100 years."