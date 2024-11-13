Railroad workers’ salaries to be increased by 4.1 percent

The agreement is therefore well above the underlying inflation rate of 3.5 percent. The collective agreement will run for 12 months. Although representatives of the trade union and the Chamber of Commerce were satisfied, the percentage was "above what we can afford in the current tense economic situation. But we want to afford it, it is a strong sign of appreciation from the companies towards their employees," explained Thomas Scheiber, Chairman of the Austrian Railways Association in the WKÖ.