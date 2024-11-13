Benko hunting: what questions prosecutors ask

Will the foundation be drawn?

The role of the Benko Foundation also appears interesting: since the emergence of the juicy hunting photo, it is not only the Austrian media that have been asking why René Benko can continue to live in luxury despite his personal bankruptcy. Even the renowned "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung" recently noted with some irritation in an article entitled "René Benko blows the whistle": "Bankruptcy does not necessarily mean poverty." Thanks to his mother's contributions, the "financial juggler can continue to enjoy an extravagant lifestyle".