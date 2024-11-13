How the SPÖ wants to score points in the state election

Second wave after the start of the election campaign

70 posters will be displayed throughout the state. "The campaign was designed by the party itself, we don't have an agency and are proud that we can do it ourselves," emphasized Puchwein. A conscious decision was made in favor of a "themed campaign" to highlight the measures already implemented and the fact that work is still ongoing. As examples, she mentioned the free kindergarten, the hospital construction in Oberwart as well as the planned one in Gols and the heating price cap. A second wave of posters is to follow after the official election campaign kick-off on 6 January in Oberwart.