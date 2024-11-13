Posters presented
How the SPÖ wants to score points in the state election
The "Doskozil List" is relying on a tried and tested mix of topics for its campaign for the Burgenland state election on January 19. The first series of posters has now been presented in Eisenstadt.
The topics of security, care, health and affordable energy are at the heart of the first SPÖ poster series for the provincial election on January 19. The subjects were presented by the two regional managers Jasmin Puchwein and Kevin Friedl.
No reference to party
In a nod to Burgenland, the posters refer to the "Land of Health", "Land of Care", "Land of Security" and "Land of Affordable Energy". The slogan "So that things continue to move upwards" advertises a vote for the "Doskozil list". There is no reference to the party on the posters with top candidate Hans Peter Doskozil. "This is a recipe for success with a strong lead candidate. We will therefore continue to use this label," explains Friedl. The SPÖ will once again appear on the ballot paper as "Liste Doskozil - SPÖ Burgenland",
Second wave after the start of the election campaign
70 posters will be displayed throughout the state. "The campaign was designed by the party itself, we don't have an agency and are proud that we can do it ourselves," emphasized Puchwein. A conscious decision was made in favor of a "themed campaign" to highlight the measures already implemented and the fact that work is still ongoing. As examples, she mentioned the free kindergarten, the hospital construction in Oberwart as well as the planned one in Gols and the heating price cap. A second wave of posters is to follow after the official election campaign kick-off on 6 January in Oberwart.
