Existences are at stake
Worrying about AMS money: Fateful weeks for mothers
Existences are at stake: The first trial concerning the continuing education allowance suddenly reclaimed by the AMS Lower Austria starts on Wednesday in Vienna. If such a process ends badly for a person affected, a repayment of between 10,000 and 20,000 euros is usually due.
Now things are getting serious for dozens of mothers in the country. Because in the case of the money for further training courses that was suddenly demanded back by the AMS Lower Austria, neither the government, the ministry nor the AMS gave in or helped. At least not in Lower Austria - the "Krone" reported.
Suspensive effect will end
Until the ruling, the mothers were able to apply for a deferral of the repayment, which usually amounted to between 10,000 and 20,000 euros. Now the first case, which was scheduled by the Federal Administrative Court in Vienna on Wednesday, November 20, is being watched with suspicion.
Mothers found well-known supporters
Unlike others, however, this woman has not sought the help of the well-known Viennese star lawyer Astrid Wagner or the Second President of the Provincial Parliament Gottfried Waldhäusl. No hearing date has yet been set for other cases.
"From the union's point of view, the court can only make a decision in favor of the young mothers. We have always felt that reclaiming the educational leave allowance was wrong," emphasizes trade unionist Reinhard Waldhör, who continues to stand up for those affected.
In response to an inquiry from the Lower Austrian Public Employment Service (AMS NÖ), they said: "The ball is now in the court's court and we will await the decision."
If there were inconsistencies at the educational institution, the AMS did not carry out proper checks and should not have awarded the funding beforehand. It is absolutely not okay to hold the weakest link harmless now!
Gewerkschafter Reinhard Waldhör
Social fraud task force investigates
One educational institute from Vienna in particular came into the crosshairs of the AMS in this case. Following the report to the Social Fraud Taskforce, the Federal Criminal Police Office has now started an investigation. "Now, for the first time, one of us has been summoned to testify. She had to answer around ten questions," says the women's network, which is hoping for justice in the trials.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.