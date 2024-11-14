Tyrolean Neos emphasize
Making apprenticeships more attractive: “Politics has failed”
The Tyrolean Neos party reacts to the "Krone" report on the shortage of skilled workers. They are calling for the introduction of a "dual upper secondary school" and would like to see a pilot region in this country. Naturally, there is also criticism of the state government. It has failed to make apprenticeships more attractive.
Tyrol's WK Skilled Workers Coordinator David Narr warned the "Krone" newspaper of a blatant shortage of skilled workers throughout Austria. He therefore insists on a rapid upgrading of apprenticeships by politicians at state and federal level. The report has now called the Neos party, which is represented in the Tyrolean state parliament, to action.
Club leader Birgit Obermüller takes the same line as Narr: "The main reason why apprenticeships are no longer so attractive is that an academic degree counts for more in society."
For Neos, apprenticeships are a "model for success"
However, it should make no difference whether someone learns at a school desk or at a workbench. "For us Neos, apprenticeships are a model for success as they are particularly practice-oriented. The career opportunities afterwards are great and the earning potential is often already higher than that of academics," says Pinke.
Until now, PTS and vocational schools have been completely independent school systems. Provincial Councillor Hagele wants to improve this, but I fear that this will only be done half-heartedly.
Birgit Obermüller
State Councillor Cornelia Hagele in our sights
Naturally, the Neos party leader also criticizes the state government and is targeting state councillor Cornelia Hagele (ÖVP) in particular. "For years, the polytechnic schools (PTS) have been struggling with a bad reputation and the vocational schools are in a competition for student numbers that is no longer healthy. Until now, PTS and vocational schools have been completely independent school systems. Provincial Councillor Hagele wants to make improvements here, but I fear that this will only be done half-heartedly."
"Would like a 'dual upper secondary school' throughout Austria"
Obermüller is calling for a new and more efficient system. "We Neos would like to introduce a 'dual upper secondary level' throughout Austria. On the one side of the dual education system, the PTS, vocational school and the Berufsreifeprüfung should be merged into a modern education system and on the other side there should be the possibility of a general education system that is equivalent to an AHS upper secondary level."
Finally, Klubobfrau Hagele calls on her to campaign for a corresponding pilot region in Tyrol.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
