Making apprenticeships more attractive: “Politics has failed”

State Councillor Cornelia Hagele in our sights

Naturally, the Neos party leader also criticizes the state government and is targeting state councillor Cornelia Hagele (ÖVP) in particular. "For years, the polytechnic schools (PTS) have been struggling with a bad reputation and the vocational schools are in a competition for student numbers that is no longer healthy. Until now, PTS and vocational schools have been completely independent school systems. Provincial Councillor Hagele wants to make improvements here, but I fear that this will only be done half-heartedly."