Children's book
A little star who travels to the jungle
Rona Prachtl from Wolfurt has published her second book, "Sabu and the Tiger Nao". It was illustrated by children.
Rona Prachtl, who lives in Vorarlberg, is not only a dance teacher, but also a globetrotter and storyteller. She has worked in Costa Rica and on the North Sea island of Sylt, among other places. Her first book "Ose ruft den Wattgeist" was also written there.
Her second children's book "Sabu and the Tiger Nao" is about a little star who travels to the jungle. There he is first eaten by a tiger. After the big cat spits the little star out again on the advice of other jungle dwellers, the animals go on an exploration tour with the little star and experience one or two adventures. But then the celestial dweller gets homesick. But with the help of giraffe Ella, elephant Manu and monkey Polli, the seemingly impossible succeeds: The little star makes it back to heaven.
Children took up pencils and paintbrushes themselves
Rona Prachtl, who currently works for the KIB association and looks after families in need, also told the story to the children she works with. The girls and boys were enthusiastic - and so it wasn't long before the idea was born that they should help write part of the book.
"The pictures for my first book were done by an illustrator. This time, girls and boys aged between four and twelve picked up pencils and paintbrushes," explains the author. In addition to the girls and boys from Vorarlberg, a few children from family and friends were also involved. Sister Theresia Piechalik is on hand to help the Wolfurt native with printing and marketing.
As far as the future of the little star is concerned, the two sisters have further plans. "Now that the story of the Wattgeist has become a musical, the story of the little star is to be performed as a dance theater in Vorarlberg," reveals Rona Prachtl. The main characters are to be children. "They love to dance and dress up. That's the greatest thing for them." There are already two songs for the story... "
Sabu and Nao the Tiger" is available for 14.90 euros online or from the Brunner bookshop in Bregenz
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
