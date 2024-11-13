Her second children's book "Sabu and the Tiger Nao" is about a little star who travels to the jungle. There he is first eaten by a tiger. After the big cat spits the little star out again on the advice of other jungle dwellers, the animals go on an exploration tour with the little star and experience one or two adventures. But then the celestial dweller gets homesick. But with the help of giraffe Ella, elephant Manu and monkey Polli, the seemingly impossible succeeds: The little star makes it back to heaven.