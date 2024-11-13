State keeps a low profile
Senior employee at BH Lienz suspended
There is still no peace at the district administration of Lienz. Following the dismissal of district governor Olga Reisner in April, a senior civil servant has now reportedly been suspended.
"The start of the year at the Lienz district authority was quite turbulent - it was and is all the more important to quickly maneuver the district authority back into calm waters and to strengthen the trust of local staff and the population in the continued good functioning of the Lienz district authority," emphasized LH Anton Mattle at the inauguration of the new district governor Bettina Heinricher in August.
The Province of Tyrol can confirm that investigations are currently being carried out under employment and disciplinary law with regard to an employee of the BH Lienz and that this employee has been provisionally suspended.
Das Land Tirol
Province confirms suspension
Just three months later, the authority is back in the headlines. As the state of Tyrol confirmed at the request of the "Krone", an employee is said to have been suspended. "The province of Tyrol can confirm that investigations are currently being carried out under employment and disciplinary law with regard to an employee of the BH Lienz and that this employee has been provisionally suspended."
We also ask for your understanding that no further statements can be made due to the ongoing investigations. According to initial information, it is said to be an officer in a managerial position. The presumption of innocence applies.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.