Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

State keeps a low profile

Senior employee at BH Lienz suspended

Nachrichten
13.11.2024 13:02

There is still no peace at the district administration of Lienz. Following the dismissal of district governor Olga Reisner in April, a senior civil servant has now reportedly been suspended. 

0 Kommentare

"The start of the year at the Lienz district authority was quite turbulent - it was and is all the more important to quickly maneuver the district authority back into calm waters and to strengthen the trust of local staff and the population in the continued good functioning of the Lienz district authority," emphasized LH Anton Mattle at the inauguration of the new district governor Bettina Heinricher in August.

Zitat Icon

The Province of Tyrol can confirm that investigations are currently being carried out under employment and disciplinary law with regard to an employee of the BH Lienz and that this employee has been provisionally suspended.

Das Land Tirol

Province confirms suspension
Just three months later, the authority is back in the headlines. As the state of Tyrol confirmed at the request of the "Krone", an employee is said to have been suspended. "The province of Tyrol can confirm that investigations are currently being carried out under employment and disciplinary law with regard to an employee of the BH Lienz and that this employee has been provisionally suspended."

We also ask for your understanding that no further statements can be made due to the ongoing investigations. According to initial information, it is said to be an officer in a managerial position. The presumption of innocence applies. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf