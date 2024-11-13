Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Glamour" Awards

Victoria Swarovski became the sexy “Lady in Red”

Nachrichten
13.11.2024 11:46

Victoria Swarvoski once again made a sexy appearance at the "Glamour Woman of the Year Awards". However, the presenter was not the only one to impress with her look. 

0 Kommentare

Swarovski attended the awards ceremony in Berlin in a red one-shoulder dress that wrapped around her sexy curves almost like a second skin. The 31-year-old added that certain something to her sensational "Lady in Red" look with glittering sandals and sparkling jewelry. 

As so often, Swarovski wore her long mane styled in soft waves and enchanted with delicate glamorous make-up.

Victoria Swarovski (Bild: Andreas Rentz/Getty)
Victoria Swarovski
(Bild: Andreas Rentz/Getty)

Ashley Park with sexy cleavage
Alongside Swarovski, Ashley Park also shone on the red carpet. The "Emily in Paris" actress was named "Actress of the Year" at the "Glamour Germany" magazine awards ceremony and had dressed up accordingly.

The actress arrived in Berlin in a glittery dress with an XXL décolleté and feather boa in black and green and thanked not only her sister, who had accompanied her that evening, but above all her mother in her speech. She had taught her to be happy for other people, especially women and their successes. 

Ashley Park (Bild: Andreas Rentz/Getty)
Ashley Park
(Bild: Andreas Rentz/Getty)

Stefanie Giesinger, on the other hand, caused a flurry of flashbulbs in Berlin with her saucy bottomless look consisting of a long blazer and white shirt.

Actress Harriet Herbig-Matten, who was awarded the "Rising Actress" prize, sparkled in a transparent dress and showed a lot of skin.

Stefanie Giesinger (Bild: Andreas Rentz/Getty)
Stefanie Giesinger
(Bild: Andreas Rentz/Getty)
Harriet Herbig-Matten (Bild: Andreas Rentz/Getty)
Harriet Herbig-Matten
(Bild: Andreas Rentz/Getty)

Eye-catching looks
Valentina Sampaio was also among the award winners. She was named "Model of the Year" by the magazine and picked up her award in a cool leather look adorned with studs and feathers.

Valentina Sampaio (Bild: Andreas Rentz/Getty)
Valentina Sampaio
(Bild: Andreas Rentz/Getty)

But "Music Icon" winner Kesha also caused quite a stir, not only showing a lot of skin and her "breasts", but also swapping her shoes on the red carpet without further ado.

Kesha (Bild: Andreas Rentz/Getty)
Kesha
(Bild: Andreas Rentz/Getty)

"Giving women a voice"
"The positive response to the first 'Glamour Women of the Year Award' in Germany exceeded our expectations. I am all the more pleased that we were able to build on this success with the second edition of the awards," said Theresa Pichler, Head of Editorial Content at "Glamour Germany", who was delighted with the positive response to the awards ceremony.

She continued: "It is extremely important to us to give women a voice and a stage. We want to encourage people to break taboos and honor those who unconditionally stand up for themselves and others - in view of the current changes in the world, this seems more important than ever."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf