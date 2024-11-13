"Glamour" Awards
Victoria Swarovski became the sexy “Lady in Red”
Victoria Swarvoski once again made a sexy appearance at the "Glamour Woman of the Year Awards". However, the presenter was not the only one to impress with her look.
Swarovski attended the awards ceremony in Berlin in a red one-shoulder dress that wrapped around her sexy curves almost like a second skin. The 31-year-old added that certain something to her sensational "Lady in Red" look with glittering sandals and sparkling jewelry.
As so often, Swarovski wore her long mane styled in soft waves and enchanted with delicate glamorous make-up.
Ashley Park with sexy cleavage
Alongside Swarovski, Ashley Park also shone on the red carpet. The "Emily in Paris" actress was named "Actress of the Year" at the "Glamour Germany" magazine awards ceremony and had dressed up accordingly.
The actress arrived in Berlin in a glittery dress with an XXL décolleté and feather boa in black and green and thanked not only her sister, who had accompanied her that evening, but above all her mother in her speech. She had taught her to be happy for other people, especially women and their successes.
Stefanie Giesinger, on the other hand, caused a flurry of flashbulbs in Berlin with her saucy bottomless look consisting of a long blazer and white shirt.
Actress Harriet Herbig-Matten, who was awarded the "Rising Actress" prize, sparkled in a transparent dress and showed a lot of skin.
Eye-catching looks
Valentina Sampaio was also among the award winners. She was named "Model of the Year" by the magazine and picked up her award in a cool leather look adorned with studs and feathers.
But "Music Icon" winner Kesha also caused quite a stir, not only showing a lot of skin and her "breasts", but also swapping her shoes on the red carpet without further ado.
"Giving women a voice"
"The positive response to the first 'Glamour Women of the Year Award' in Germany exceeded our expectations. I am all the more pleased that we were able to build on this success with the second edition of the awards," said Theresa Pichler, Head of Editorial Content at "Glamour Germany", who was delighted with the positive response to the awards ceremony.
She continued: "It is extremely important to us to give women a voice and a stage. We want to encourage people to break taboos and honor those who unconditionally stand up for themselves and others - in view of the current changes in the world, this seems more important than ever."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.