First e-motor 911
Porsche 911 T-Hybrid: sacrilege or really good?
The Porsche 911 - in which, until now, at most the windshield wipers or wing adjustment were electrically powered - has been extensively electrified. And with the new hybrid drivetrain, this goes further than just an electric motor in the gearbox. Stephan Schätzl was on the road with the German Performance Car of the Year - his impressions here in the video!
Specifically, we are talking about the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid. Its six-cylinder engine was completely redeveloped. It lost one of its two turbochargers, but this was apparently more than adequately replaced. And in three ways. Firstly through displacement. The new boxer now has 3.6 liters instead of three.
The engine becomes a hybrid thanks to a permanently excited synchronous machine in the reinforced eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. This supports the boxer engine from idling speed with a drive torque of up to 150 Nm and provides an output of up to 40 kW/54 hp.
Porsche couples both electric motors to a 400-volt battery with a gross capacity of 1.9 kWh (smaller than a conventional 12-volt starter battery). This allows the air conditioning compressor to be driven electrically instead of by a belt, which creates space above the engine for a pulse inverter and DC-DC converter.
The high-voltage battery takes the place of the 12-volt battery in front of the windshield, which moves to the rear.
The electrification continues
The remaining turbocharger has been fitted with an electric motor, which not only drives the turbocharger when there is not enough exhaust gas available, but can also generate up to 11 kW (15 hp) of energy from the exhaust gas flow. The response behavior is logically better with the one e-charger than before with the two conventional ones.
At 485 hp, the combustion engine alone delivers 5 hp more than its predecessor. The system output with the integrated electric motor is 541 hp, i.e. a total of 61 hp more than before. Despite its extra weight of 50 kg (including standard rear-wheel steering etc.), the hybrid 911 accelerates better than its predecessor, especially at the start, and takes four tenths off the standard sprint: 3.0 seconds. Porsche gives the top speed as 312 km/h (predecessor: 311 km/h).
Suspension also revised
Rear-axle steering is now standard on the GTS. Porsche integrates the roll stabilization into the high-voltage system of the "Performance Hybrid". This enables the use of electro-hydraulic control, which makes the system even more flexible and precise. The sports suspension is lowered by 10 mm and has adaptive dampers.
New design inside and out
Thanks to the LED matrix headlights now fitted as standard, the front lights are no longer required and the space gained is invested in cooling air vents. The new aerodynamics include adaptive front diffusers in the underbody panelling, which are controlled together with the cooling air flaps. The sensors for the assistance systems are now located behind a high-gloss surface below the license plate.
The interior has two seats as standard, with the option of 2+2 seats at no extra cost. The instrument cluster is now digital, 12.6 inches in size and curved. The 10.9-inch central display remains unchanged. Apple CarPlay is now deeply integrated. A QR code simplifies logging into the system with the Porsche ID.
What the new 911 T-Hybrid costs
Prices for the 911 Carrera GTS Coupé start at 220,948 euros, convertible almost 20,000 euros more expensive, all-wheel drive a further 10,000 euros. Targa only with all-wheel drive, price almost identical to the corresponding convertible. First deliveries in Austria at the end of 2024.
