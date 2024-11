Chamber of Commerce gets a new head at the top

The Wirtschaftsbund has invited the press to a press conference in Feldkirch at 2 pm. According to the invitation, the main proposals and content of the campaigning groups for the chamber elections will be discussed there. In addition to the incumbent President of the Vorarlberg Chamber of Commerce, Karlheinz Kopf will apparently also take part in the meeting. In the run-up to the meeting, it was reported that a change at the top of the presidium is apparently imminent. Wilfried Hopfner (67) will be retiring. Karlheinz Kopf, also 67 years old, is to succeed him.