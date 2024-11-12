Narrow ski slope on green mountain heats things up

Ski clubs are happy about saving time and effort

Since November 8th, the pistes on the Resterkogel have not only been open to junior racers and squad athletes, but also to amateur athletes. Local sports clubs can't understand the excitement: "We always go out on the snow withchildren and schoolchildren at the beginning of November, so the route on the Resterkogel saves us many kilometers of travel and also time", explained Christine Pletzer-Hörl from the Kitzbühel Ski Club to the "Tiroler Tageszeitung".