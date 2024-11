Another two hit-and-run skiing accidents in Tyrol

At around 11 a.m., an accident occurred on the blue marked piste 38 between a snowboarder (53) from Holland and a previously unknown female skier. According to the 53-year-old, the two skiers narrowly missed each other and crashed. Although he initially believed he had not been injured, the Dutchman later felt pain in his shoulder and went to the piste rescue service. "The man suffered a serious injury as a result of the accident and was taken to a private clinic by ambulance," said the investigators, who are now looking for a woman aged around 30 who was wearing an orange jacket and orange and white ski pants.