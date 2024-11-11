Waste system: What belongs in the yellow garbage can from 2025

The revised system is not as new as you might think: lightweight packaging and metal waste have only been thrown away separately since 1993, explains Andreas Pertl from the Packaging Coordination Office. There are two reasons why they now want to go back to the old system: On the one hand, sorting technologies have improved and packaging can be better recycled. On the other hand, there will be a one-way deposit on drinks bottles and cans from 2025. This will free up space in the garbage can - and serve as an opportunity for standardization throughout Austria.