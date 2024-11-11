Magyar spied on? Orbán camp advises psychiatrist

Magyar called on the Minister of the Interior, Sándor Pintér, to send a team of experts to remove the wiretapping equipment and to clarify the authorization of the illegal spying. In this context, Magyar also referred to his mandate as an MEP and the immunity to which he is entitled. Finally, the TISZA leader sharply criticized Antal Rógan, the head of Orbán's cabinet. He said the latter was running a private secret service that he was using against him.