NATO countries are militarily superior to Russia

According to the study, NATO countries currently spend around ten times as much money on their armed forces as Russia (1.19 trillion US dollars vs. 127 billion US dollars). Even excluding US spending and taking into account the difference in purchasing power, this overweight remains "For example, NATO countries have 5,406 combat aircraft (including 2073 in Europe), whereas Russia only has 1026," the authors state. Only in terms of strategic bombers does the belligerent country come close to the USA.