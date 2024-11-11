FAN.AT MATCH OF THE ROUND
Promoted team still on course for promotion after top match
Mühlbach am Hochkönig were crowned winter kings of the 1st class south after a thrilling 5:3 home win against Hollersbach. In a hard-fought exchange of blows between the league leaders and the third-placed team, it was ultimately the efficiency of the set-pieces that proved decisive.
The fiercely contested top-of-the-league match went back and forth early on, with Hollersbach taking the lead twice before the break. The home team went into the catacombs trailing 2-1. Looking back, Mühlbach coach Patrick Schweiger praised his team's fighting spirit in particular: "Hollersbach started the game better and dominated the first 30 minutes, but we grew in confidence after the equalizer. We then showed a completely different face in the second half and dominated the game."
Keeping a cool head
The set pieces proved to be a key factor. "Seven out of eight goals were scored from set pieces, which ultimately decided the game. Although we conceded three goals from set pieces ourselves, we were able to convert more in the end," continued Schweiger. Mühlbach's Gabor Szücs shone in particular with two free-kick goals and Christoph Deutinger, who was unusually dangerous as a rather weak header player and also scored twice with his head. In the end, the boys from Hochkönig deservedly and surprisingly took the winter crown thanks to this 5:3 win.
Hollersbach coach Lukas Wieser, on the other hand, was very self-critical in his analysis: "We dominated the game in the first 30 minutes, but the equalizer came with Mühlbach's first shot on goal. After that, the game turned. Errors in concentration during set pieces led to further goals against, and despite our three goals, we had to go home without any points." Nevertheless, he was upbeat about the rest of the season: "We may have lost, but we're still within striking distance. In the winter, we'll prepare intensively for the second half of the season, because our goal of finishing in the top three is still there."
Our goals have not changed!
Hollersbach-Trainer Lukas Wieser
Suddenly title fight
For newly promoted Mühlbach, who of course weren't necessarily aiming for the championship, this top position is an unexpected bonus. "We actually wanted to be in the top third, but are very happy to take on this new challenge," said Schweiger, who concluded by focusing one last time on the upcoming game: "A win in the supplementary game would be a great feeling for the end of the calendar year. That would allow us to enjoy the break in the best possible way." Thomas Schaier
1st class south: FC Pinzgau 1b - Maishofen 3:3 (2:1), Lenzing - Zell am See 3:4 (1:2), Großarl - Radstadt 2:2 (0:2), Konkordiahütte-Tenneck - Annaberg-Lungötz 1:3 (0:1), Hüttschlag - Flachau 2:2 (1:2), Mühlbach/Hkg. - Hollersbach 5:3 (1:2), Rauris - Mariapfarr 3:2 (3:2).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
