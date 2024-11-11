Promoted team still on course for promotion after top match

Hollersbach coach Lukas Wieser, on the other hand, was very self-critical in his analysis: "We dominated the game in the first 30 minutes, but the equalizer came with Mühlbach's first shot on goal. After that, the game turned. Errors in concentration during set pieces led to further goals against, and despite our three goals, we had to go home without any points." Nevertheless, he was upbeat about the rest of the season: "We may have lost, but we're still within striking distance. In the winter, we'll prepare intensively for the second half of the season, because our goal of finishing in the top three is still there."