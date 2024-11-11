Exhibition
The “ghosts” that David Schalko called
As an author and director, he has given us great series such as "Braunschlag", "Altes Geld" and "M - Eine Stadt sucht einen Mörder". Now David Schalko has ventured into photography. He told the "Krone" why he would not describe himself as a photographer, how the "Obsession" came about and whether there will be a sequel.
"It started years ago when I discovered that there were undiscovered creatures living among us. Since nobody would believe me, I photographed them. Hundreds of them. No, thousands I captured before they disappeared again," writes David Schalko in the foreword to his new photo book "Ghosts". No, the author and director, to whom we owe grandiose moving images such as "Braunschlag", "Altes Geld" or "M - Eine Stadt sucht einen Mörder", has not gone mad - at least no more mad than usual.
The "creatures" that Schalko talks about are cracks, stains, patterns or broken plaster that he has discovered on house walls, in backyards, on the street or in stairwells. It is an obsession. "And to stop this obsession, there is this book." How did this obsession come about? "At some point, I started photographing these figures on the ground and got in touch with them," Schalko tells us at the Ostlicht Gallery in Vienna, where the pictures are now on display. "I never really wanted to do anything with them, it was always just for myself." It was "created on a whim". It was Ostlicht gallery owner Peter Coeln who persuaded him to do the exhibition and the illustrated book.
Of course, former Burgtheater director Matthias Hartmann, grand seigneur Michael Heltau, actresses Stefanie Reinsperger, Caroline Peters and Caroline Frank, Heide Schmidt, publisher Oscar Bronner and producer and director Ulrich Seidl wanted to marvel at this.
Like Schalko's foray into photography, "I do it all with my cell phone and would never call myself a photographer," says Schalko modestly. "For me, it has more to do with literature than photography," he explains. You will know why this is the case once you have read the short texts accompanying the pictures. Either way, he definitely had a lot of fun and Schalko laughingly answers whether there will be a repeat or sequel: "No, it was a one-off trip." What a shame, really...
