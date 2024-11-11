The “ghosts” that David Schalko called

The "creatures" that Schalko talks about are cracks, stains, patterns or broken plaster that he has discovered on house walls, in backyards, on the street or in stairwells. It is an obsession. "And to stop this obsession, there is this book." How did this obsession come about? "At some point, I started photographing these figures on the ground and got in touch with them," Schalko tells us at the Ostlicht Gallery in Vienna, where the pictures are now on display. "I never really wanted to do anything with them, it was always just for myself." It was "created on a whim". It was Ostlicht gallery owner Peter Coeln who persuaded him to do the exhibition and the illustrated book.