Production discontinued

This shoe business emerges stronger from the crisis

Nachrichten
10.11.2024 11:01

Wooden shoes have been made in Müllnern for more than 100 years. The economic crisis brought production to a halt for the first time. Now, however, things are slowly picking up again. 

There are no cold feet with the flexible, slightly curved, comfortable clogs made from willow wood and Italian leather: up to 40,000 clogs are produced sustainably every year in the "Woody" shoe factory in Müllnern. This year, the family business, which can already look back on a 102-year history, stopped production for the first time.

Fewer shoe soles mean fewer jobs
No shoe soles were produced for six months. This also meant that some of the 32-strong team were unable to work for a while. "Unfortunately, we had to reduce some jobs," says Gerhard Piroutz, who has managed the business for 42 years. However, the family is confident "that this will only be temporary".

The production of wooden soles was discontinued in the summer. (Bild: Woody)
The production of wooden soles was discontinued in the summer.
(Bild: Woody)
(Bild: Woody)
(Bild: Woody)
(Bild: Woody )
(Bild: Woody )
Sandro and Gerhard Piroutz (right). (Bild: Woody)
Sandro and Gerhard Piroutz (right).
(Bild: Woody)

Sales in the store in Müllnern and the production of the collection continued as usual. Junior boss Sandro Piroutz: "It's a fact: people are shopping more consciously. Clothing and footwear are the first things people are saving on." The company is still feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the wave of inflation and the poor economic situation.

"There is no thought of giving up"
Piroutz: "Since corona, retailers have also disappeared. But people are not thinking about giving up. There have already been similar crises that have been overcome. We are confident that we can get the rest of our team back. You have to keep going, especially in these times."

In any case, the collection for 2025 - from sneakers to boots - is ready. "We are looking positively to the future." Internet retail is to be stepped up. As well as worldwide sales.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gerlinde Schager
Gerlinde Schager
