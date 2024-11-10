"Krone" commentary
Just being in power won’t be enough
Why did Donald Trump, "the most undiplomatic politician", as Sebastian Kurz calls him in Bischofberger's interview in the "Krone", clearly win the US elections this week? Because analysts around the world agree that a majority of Americans want a different policy - especially when it comes to the pressing issues of immigration and inflation.
The decisive factor is "whether voters feel they are in a better or worse position economically and socially than in the previous elections", wrote political professor Peter Filzmaier in the "Krone" newspaper in his review of the US elections. An apt analysis that applies just as much in this country.
"My life must become affordable again" - this is also one of the central demands of the "Krone" initiative "The Voice of Austria", which was launched before the national elections and in which overcoming the migration and asylum crisis in this country is also a priority issue.
Six weeks have now passed since the national elections. It is still far from clear whether the ÖVP and SPÖ, who are divided by so much, will be able to form a partnership.
We know that a successful coalition requires major common goals - such as taking decisive steps on migration and against the loss of prosperity.
But simply being in power will not be enough as a primary goal.
Have a nice Sunday with your "Krone"!
