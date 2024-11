“Adaptation”: Gun manufacturer Glock cuts jobs

Slump in profits

The pistol manufacturer closed the year 2023 with significantly lower sales and net profit. Net profit amounted to 431 million euros after 515.4 million euros in the previous year. Turnover was 615.7 million euros after 829.5 million euros in 2022. Profit after tax amounted to 39.7 million euros (2022: 146.2 million euros) and net profit for the year was 39.7 million euros (2022: 146.2 million euros).