Winter sports accidents: Rescue chain has shortcomings
How can medical care in winter sports be optimized? Experts discussed this in Mils near Imst in Tyrol. The lack of knowledge of first aid measures among the population is alarming.
The event was hosted by Reinhard Klier, Chairman of the Cable Car Section of the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce, and Dr. Alois Schranz from medalp Sportclinic. They asked the representatives of the cable car industry, the rescue and emergency services and doctors in both the inpatient and outpatient sectors the question: "Have we already reached the peak of quality in the rescue chain?" The answer: "Only to a limited extent!"
"The lift is called Doppelmayr"
Bernd Noggler, head of the Tyrol control center, and control center employee Daniel Wegscheider highlighted the problems that control center dispatchers face in the event of accidents in ski resorts. "Sometimes the casualties don't even know which ski resort they are in," explained Noggler and Wegscheider. When asked what the lift is called, the answer is often "Doppelmayr" or "Leitner".
Sometimes the casualties don't even know which ski resort they are in.
Bernd Noggler, Chef der Leitstelle Tirol
Noggler is also not entirely happy with the communication with some ski resorts. Some cannot be reached via digital radio in an emergency, but only by telephone. "Our calls often end up at the ticket office and are forwarded unanswered to the mountain station, for example. It takes a long time for someone to pick up the phone," says Noggler, describing the problem. Important time passes. "The ski resorts should make improvements here, appropriate investments would make life much easier for everyone," demands the head of the control center.
Training at the very pinnacle of quality
Markus Isser, Head of Medical Training at the Tyrolean Mountain Rescue Service, believes that our tourist destination is at the very pinnacle of quality when it comes to training. A piste rescuer in Switzerland has to complete a 14-day course. In Austria, a 16-hour first aid course is enough to be able to work as a piste rescuer.
Without the doctors in private practice, the clinics would be overloaded right after the start of the season.
Massive backlog demand
Keyword "first aid": there is a massive need to catch up here. Many Tyroleans lack the knowledge for resuscitation, for example. No wonder: for most of them, the last first aid course was a long time ago - often many decades.
Lay rescuers extremely important
"Lay rescuers save lives," agreed emergency physician Christian Schmittinger, Medical Coordinator of Swiss Air-Rescue Rega in the Engadin and mountain rescuer from Leutasch. He called for the network of first responders in medical emergencies to be expanded. At the same time, it is necessary to equip them with defibrillators.
Host Alois Schranz praised the work of the doctors in private practice: "Without them, the clinics would be overloaded right after the start of the season."
First things first: we in Tyrol can be very happy about our rescue system - even the one away from residential areas. Anyone who breaks a leg on the slopes here receives top care.
Nevertheless, the shortcomings highlighted at the discussion evening raise some questions and give food for thought. For example, it seems almost antediluvian that the control center still has to communicate with some ski resorts by telephone. The few euros for technical equipment should not only be included, they must be included. Digital radio instead of landline calls at the valley station, we live in the year 2024!
The dramatic lack of knowledge of first aid measures among the population is really thought-provoking. In the event of a broken "knuckle", this shortcoming has relatively little effect. However, if resuscitation is necessary, the patient is at a dramatic disadvantage if there is no lay rescuer with the necessary knowledge on site. The casualty may still survive, but remains a care case. Too much time elapses before the professional rescuers can take initial action.
So don't let too much time pass, but register for a first aid course as soon as possible.
