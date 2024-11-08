Woman under suspicion
In bed: boiling water poured over her face
A mother of three from Vienna-Simmering is under investigation for attempted murder. The woman is said to have poured scalding hot liquid over her partner when he snapped in the bedroom. The man suffered severe burns. The motive for the crime was probably jealousy.
An unimaginable act is said to have taken place in Vienna-Simmering in July. The Vienna public prosecutor's office is investigating a 32-year-old mother of three for the attempted murder of her partner. A crime of jealousy is suspected. The murder weapon: an old saucepan filled with boiling hot water. The client of lawyer Constantin-Adrian Nițu is said to have poured it over the man's face and arms as he lay in his bed.
Victim put into artificial deep sleep
Background: The victim came home drunk that evening. The three young children were not at home. An argument broke out. The 32-year-old Romanian woman asked her partner if he had been seeing another woman? He is said to have replied: "Why isn't there any food on the table?" He sent the woman into the kitchen and went to bed. It is unclear whether he was asleep when he was burned.
My client is not in custody and was completely exonerated by the victim in the formal interrogation.
"The fool burned him with hot water." - With these words, the victim's brothers were informed by a witness. They rushed to the apartment and found the man with shreds of skin hanging down. "His T-shirt was stuck to his body," the police report states. The seriously injured man was taken to the General Hospital and immediately put into artificial deep sleep.
The couple made up again
According to Nițu, the alleged perpetrator and her victim have reconciled: "My client is not in custody and was completely exonerated by the victim in the formal interrogation." There, the man testified that he had inflicted the injuries himself through clumsiness. The interrogation of the accused is still pending.
