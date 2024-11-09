Wolfsberger AC vs. Austria Vienna – LIVE from 5 pm

Here in the live ticker:
After the defeat in the Carinthian derby, WAC want to pull Vienna Austria out of their flow and get back to winning ways. The fifth-placed team in the Bundesliga welcomes third-placed Austria to the Lavanttal-Arena, with four points separating the two teams. The Viennese have already won five competitive games in a row, with number six to follow on Saturday.
Things are going well for Austria at the moment. Coach Stephan Helm has pressed the right buttons after initial setbacks and doubts, and the players are currently impressing with consistently good and stable performances. With 21 points, the "Veilchen" are five behind league leaders Sturm Graz, while local rivals Rapid are only two points away in second place. "It feels good," said midfielder Dominik Fitz. They had "finally found their feet for some time. We have our system. We know what the other team is doing and I think we can continue like this."
According to WAC coach Dietmar Kühbauer, Austria have high quality and "extreme routine" in their squad. In addition to Aleksandar Dragovic, the Austrian former team player Lucas Galvao (33), goalkeeper Samuel Sahin-Radlinger (31), Philipp Wiesinger (30), Tin Plavotic (27) and Andreas Gruber (29) are just a few examples. "For me, the squad is incredibly big, and there aren't many youngsters if you take Maybach out of it," said the Burgenland native.
The stable performance of the team from Vienna-Favoriten this season therefore comes as no surprise to him. "Of course, routine doesn't win you every game. But I believe that with an older team, which they basically are, you can act differently in some situations," emphasized Kühbauer.
For the WAC, however, everything is possible in the direct duel. "They might be in a better position at the moment, but I still believe that tomorrow will be a game of its own." Helm and Kühbauer won the first meeting between the two Burgenland coaches on August 11 thanks to a 3:1 victory for the Violets.
A side note: Maurice Malone will return to the Lavanttal for the first time in an Austria jersey on Saturday. The German, who was a striker for Wolfsberg in the 2022/23 season, is currently the Vienna side's top scorer with four goals along with Andreas Gruber. "It's just fun right now," said the 24-year-old. "We'll definitely keep at it now and go full throttle from game to game to get the most out of it."
