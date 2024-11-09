Wolfsberger AC vs. Austria Vienna – LIVE from 5 pm

Things are going well for Austria at the moment. Coach Stephan Helm has pressed the right buttons after initial setbacks and doubts, and the players are currently impressing with consistently good and stable performances. With 21 points, the "Veilchen" are five behind league leaders Sturm Graz, while local rivals Rapid are only two points away in second place. "It feels good," said midfielder Dominik Fitz. They had "finally found their feet for some time. We have our system. We know what the other team is doing and I think we can continue like this."