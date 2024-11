Heidenheim vs. Wolfsburg – LIVE from 7.30 pm

Hasenhüttl's team have won just one of their last seven Bundesliga games, with a 3-1 win at bottom-of-the-table VfL Bochum on matchday 6. However, the Styrian knows his way around the Swabian Ostalbkreis region very well, having spent almost two and a half years as coach at VfR Aalen (around 18 kilometers from Heidenheim as the crow flies).