"Pogrom" in Amsterdam
Injured and missing Israelis after soccer match
According to official Israeli reports, three Israelis are missing following violence after a soccer match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv. In addition, ten people were injured in the course of the riots in the Dutch capital Amsterdam, the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced. According to Dutch police, five injured people were taken to hospital.
The police also said that they were investigating reports of a possible hostage situation and missing persons following the attacks on the Israeli team's fans, but were unable to confirm this. "Fans were besieged, abused and pelted with fireworks in several places in the city," explained Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema. She condemned this "anti-Semitic behavior". The city and the judiciary are investigating the incidents. The authorities are calling on all victims to contact the police and press charges.
Rescue flights
Israelis could travel by public transportation to the airport, where flights to Israel would be provided, the Foreign Ministry said. Local security forces are on duty. Initially, the authorities had advised people not to leave their hotels. The Foreign Ministry also advised people not to wear any Jewish or Israeli symbols. The Israeli airline El Al announced that the first rescue flight from Amsterdam to Israel would take off at 2 p.m. local time. In addition, two more regular flights to Tel Aviv are planned afterwards. Hundreds of Israeli fans are to be brought home in this way.
62 arrests
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the Dutch security forces to take decisive action against perpetrators of violence and to ensure the safety of Israeli soccer fans. According to the police, after the Europa League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv, which Ajax won 5:0, there were riots in several places in the center of the Dutch capital - although it was not specified from which side the violence originated. A total of 62 people were provisionally arrested on Thursday evening.
Several Israeli politicians spoke of disturbing scenes of violence in which pro-Palestinian perpetrators had literally hunted down Jews - referring to videos on social media. However, the footage could not initially be verified and the Dutch police remained much more reserved in their account.
Unpleasant scenes even before the match
Even before the match, there were clashes between Israeli soccer fans and security forces in the city center. According to police reports, around ten people were arrested for disturbing public order and the illegal possession of fireworks.
There were also clashes near the stadium in the south-east of the city before the match. According to the police, around 200 demonstrators tried to get to the venue. The city council had previously banned a demonstration directly in front of the Johan Cruijff Arena and designated another location nearby for the rally. Security measures had been tightened considerably before the match.
Israeli president speaks of "warning signal"
"It is with horror that we see this morning the shocking images and videos that we have hoped never to see again since October 7: an anti-Semitic pogrom against fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv and Israeli citizens in the heart of Amsterdam," wrote Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog on Platform X. "This is a serious incident, a warning signal for every country that wants to uphold the values of freedom," Herzog continued.
"A pogrom is taking place in Europe in 2024," commented Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon on X. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar wrote there: "Following the serious incidents, we are in contact with the authorities in the Netherlands. Any Israeli or Jew who is currently in distress or has information about the violence, please contact the Situation Center." The radical right-wing Dutch populist Geert Wilders spoke on X of a hunt for Jews. "A pogrom in the streets of Amsterdam. (...) Muslims with Palestinian flags chasing Jews."
Nehammer: "We condemn anti-Semitic violence in the strongest possible terms"
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Minister for Europe Karoline Edtstadler (both ÖVP) strongly condemned the incidents on X. "We condemn anti-Semitic violence in the strongest possible terms wherever it occurs - especially when it takes place in the context of a sporting event that is intended to bring people together. These days, we are reminded even more strongly of our historical responsibility to never again allow hatred against Jews to gain the upper hand," wrote Nehammer.
"We must not be blind in any eye in the fight against anti-Semitism," demanded Edtstadler. "Europe must take united action against scenes like last night. There is no place for this kind of thing here!" said the Minister for Europe.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
