Injured and missing Israelis after soccer match

Rescue flights

Israelis could travel by public transportation to the airport, where flights to Israel would be provided, the Foreign Ministry said. Local security forces are on duty. Initially, the authorities had advised people not to leave their hotels. The Foreign Ministry also advised people not to wear any Jewish or Israeli symbols. The Israeli airline El Al announced that the first rescue flight from Amsterdam to Israel would take off at 2 p.m. local time. In addition, two more regular flights to Tel Aviv are planned afterwards. Hundreds of Israeli fans are to be brought home in this way.