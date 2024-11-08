Wild chase
No “appearance”: Drunk driver (18) races away from police
A young Tyrolean (18) had a spectacular car chase with the police in Innsbruck on Thursday. After a patrol tried to stop him, he pressed the gas pedal. The reason: he had no driver's license and was drunk.
The wild chase started at around 10 pm. A police patrol wanted to stop the 18-year-old on Radetzkystraße in Innsbruck. However, the young Tyrolean disregarded the officers' signals to stop.
Instead, he pressed the accelerator pedal and sped off. The escape led through the districts of Reichenau and Pradl.
The 18-year-old stated that he did not stop because he did not have a driver's license and was drunk.
Several police patrols stopped the fugitive
"Thanks to the cooperation of several other police patrols, the car was finally stopped in Bruder-Willram-Straße," said the investigators. The 18-year-old told the police officers that he had not stopped because he did not have a driver's license and was drunk.
Car "borrowed" from acquaintance
During the escape, there were "several dangerous situations with other road users and numerous traffic violations". The officers also discovered that the car belonged to an acquaintance (17) of the 18-year-old. Unauthorized driving of a vehicle is thus added to the list of charges.
