When will affordable electric cars finally arrive?

Green wave for electric cars?

Price breakers from China and affordable small cars from low-wage European countries - will this be the long-awaited breakthrough for electric cars? Kipferler is not quite so optimistic. "After all, the high price is only one hurdle," says the Berylls expert. Just because the cars might become cheaper does not dispel the range anxiety, nor does it make charging easier: "Especially in this price segment, very few customers are likely to be able to charge at home or at work and are therefore particularly dependent on an infrastructure that still needs a lot of optimization. "What's more, an electric car for 25,000 euros or less is still not a cheap car. Because the competition is not the electric car for 40,000 euros, but the petrol car, which is already available for 15,000 euros."