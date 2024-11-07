Families in despair
Second subway surfer also dies in hospital
The desire to show off on the Internet as a subway surfer has now cost two young lives and plunged two families into misery: After his 17-year-old friend, the 18-year-old in Vienna has now also succumbed in hospital to the injuries he sustained on the roof of a U4 train set.
One week after the horrific accident on Tuesday before All Saints' Day, doctors at Vienna General Hospital lost the battle for the life of the 18-year-old, who had been seriously injured as a "subway surfer" outside Schönbrunn station. This was announced by Vienna General Hospital on Thursday.
Previously, his 17-year-old friend had died in Meidling Accident Hospital at the weekend. Two other people involved, a 16-year-old and a 13-year-old, escaped the accident largely unscathed.
Hardly any chance of survival from the start
The two older boys - standing against the direction of travel on the subway train - had hit their heads against the pedestrian bridge in front of the station at around 50 km/h as the train was approaching in the direction of Heiligenstadt. The first responders were faced with a scene of horror. The list of documented injuries is almost endless. Immediately after the accident, doctors spoke of "chances of survival in the hundredths of a percent range at most".
Urgent warning from Wiener Linien
Following the tragic incident, Wiener Linien has issued an "urgent warning to refrain from such reckless and life-threatening actions". No TikTok video or selfie in the world is worth risking your life. Passengers are appealed to: "Anyone who notices a dangerous situation should immediately activate the emergency call devices in the vehicles or on the platform."
