Second subway surfer also dies in hospital

Hardly any chance of survival from the start

The two older boys - standing against the direction of travel on the subway train - had hit their heads against the pedestrian bridge in front of the station at around 50 km/h as the train was approaching in the direction of Heiligenstadt. The first responders were faced with a scene of horror. The list of documented injuries is almost endless. Immediately after the accident, doctors spoke of "chances of survival in the hundredths of a percent range at most".