Ex-Benko man Stadlhuber docks at “Mini-Dubai”

The "Krone" first reported on the property speculation of the then Mayor of Grafenwörth and President of the Association of Municipalities, Alfred Riedl, back in 2021. In 2023, the project then made headlines beyond the borders of Lower Austria as a "mini Dubai" or "Dubai in the Weinviertel": At the so-called Sonnenweiher, which was sold to a property developer in 2019 and is currently also being co-developed by Niederösterreichische Versicherung, 207 houses and semi-detached houses are being built around an artificial foil lake. On a greenfield site, despite the climate crisis. Riedl has also earned a lot of money thanks to rezoning, and he has lost his position in the Association of Municipalities.