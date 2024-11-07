Who Trump could now give important posts to

Richard Grenell

Trump calls Richard Grenell "my envoy". As such, Grenell caused a great deal of resentment in Germany by publicly lecturing the German government on what he considered to be the right foreign policy on several occasions during his two years as US ambassador in Berlin (2018-2020). The 58-year-old was an unconditional supporter of the Republican in the election campaign and hopes to become Secretary of State. He is also being considered for the post of National Security Advisor.