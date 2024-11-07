Jobs in the White House
Who Trump could now give important posts to
When Donald Trump returns to the White House in January, he will be able to fill a number of new positions. Almost none of those who were on Trump's staff from 2017 to 2021 will be considered, as most of them refused to follow him this time. Some controversial figures such as tech billionaire Elon Musk and anti-vaccination campaigner Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are now being touted as future members of the new Trump administration.
Elon Musk
The richest man in the world supported Trump during the election campaign with a lot of money, his online service X as a mouthpiece and his own campaign appearances. The USA has never seen such interference from a multi-billionaire in an election campaign. Trump showed his appreciation in his victory speech with the words: "A new star is born - Elon."
Trump has earmarked the 53-year-old high-tech entrepreneur for a position in his administration, where he will cut red tape and get rid of public servants. Musk is closely linked to the Pentagon and NASA, particularly through his company SpaceX - and is subject to regulatory oversight that could be eliminated in a Trump administration.
J.D. Vance
Trump made Senator James David Vance his vice presidential candidate in July. The arch-conservative hardliner, who fought his way up from a poor background in Ohio and became famous with the bestseller "Hillbilly Elegy", has done a 180-degree turnaround: in 2016, he wrote in horror about Trump that he might become "America's Hitler". But when it came to becoming a senator in Ohio, Vance turned into an ardent supporter of the Republican.
Since then, the rhetorically adept lawyer has defended the candidate on all channels. Vance, who at 40 is almost half Trump's age, also has excellent connections in Silicon Valley. He has made a fortune there as a venture capital entrepreneur.
Richard Grenell
Trump calls Richard Grenell "my envoy". As such, Grenell caused a great deal of resentment in Germany by publicly lecturing the German government on what he considered to be the right foreign policy on several occasions during his two years as US ambassador in Berlin (2018-2020). The 58-year-old was an unconditional supporter of the Republican in the election campaign and hopes to become Secretary of State. He is also being considered for the post of National Security Advisor.
He is still not diplomatic: just a few days ago, he called Federal Finance Minister Christian Linder (FDP) "naive" in the online service X after the latter said during a visit to Washington in the face of the threat of Trump tariffs that there could only be losers in such trade conflicts.
Robert Kennedy Jr.
The nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy ran as an independent candidate in the presidential election. In August, however, he suspended his election campaign and expressed his support for Trump. In gratitude, the Republican assured Kennedy that he would play a "major role" in healthcare under him. Kennedy, who spreads conspiracy lies about vaccinations, is now being considered as a future health minister. In his victory speech, Trump announced that Kennedy would "make America healthy again".
Lara Trump
In March, Trump's daughter-in-law was appointed co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), the organizing body of the Republican Party. The 42-year-old wife of Trump's son Eric coordinated the collection of donations during the election campaign and organized the nomination convention in July. Members of the family clan, such as his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, rose to the highest government offices during Trump's first term in office.
Other contenders
Campaign strategist Susie Wiles, who is considered the architect of the Trump comeback, is being touted as the future White House Chief of Staff. The Governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgum, is considered a contender for the post of Secretary of Energy, while Senator Tom Cotton could become Secretary of Defense.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.