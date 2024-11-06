States slam demands on the federal government’s desk

Budget chaos is due to the election campaign

As with the massive correction of the budget deficit, it is assumed behind closed doors that the subsequent change to the revenue shares is also due to "the election campaign". Stelzer and Haslauer are calling on the federal government to revive the Stability Pact, which was suspended during the coronavirus crisis, including a reform. They also draw attention to the costs they will incur as a result of the renaturation. The measures demanded here "must be backed by funds from the EU and/or the federal government, otherwise the provinces and municipalities will not be able to cope," says Stelzer.