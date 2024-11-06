Marcos Nader: “It is incomprehensible and painful!”

"I promise to fulfill your wish ..."

At the age of 42, Daniel Nader lost his battle against the incurable nerve disease MSA ("multisystem atrophy"), as announced by the Bounce boxing club, which Nader had once founded in Ottakring. Nader was president and sports director there, and also worked as a trainer for numerous boxers. He is survived by his wife and two children. "I promise to fulfill your wish and be there for your family, just as we discussed. Our Bounce, which you founded in 2005 and we were there most of the time, day in, day out, for almost 20 years, will never forget you," said brother Marcos.