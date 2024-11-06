Mourning for brother
Marcos Nader: “It is incomprehensible and painful!”
"It's incomprehensible and hurts so much!" Austria's boxing figurehead Marcos Nader deeply mourns the loss of his brother Daniel.
A few hours after the news of Daniel Nader's death, his brother Marcos posted very emotional words and a series of pictures on Instagram that reflect the time the brothers spent together. "Today I am deeply saddened to say goodbye to my beloved brother Daniel, who was born on June 20, 1982 and passed away today, November 6, 2024, at ONLY 42 years old. It is incomprehensible and hurts so much," the younger brother begins his post.
"Daniel, you weren't just my brother, you were my motivation in sport, my role model in business, my friend for life! We have achieved so much together, especially through our shared passion for boxing, which has shaped our lives in so many ways. But it wasn't just the work and the successes - it was the countless moments when we simply laughed. I will miss your laughter, your humor, the joy we shared immensely."
"I promise to fulfill your wish ..."
At the age of 42, Daniel Nader lost his battle against the incurable nerve disease MSA ("multisystem atrophy"), as announced by the Bounce boxing club, which Nader had once founded in Ottakring. Nader was president and sports director there, and also worked as a trainer for numerous boxers. He is survived by his wife and two children. "I promise to fulfill your wish and be there for your family, just as we discussed. Our Bounce, which you founded in 2005 and we were there most of the time, day in, day out, for almost 20 years, will never forget you," said brother Marcos.
In closing, the 34-year-old wrote: "Your courage and warmth will forever have a place in my heart. Thank you for always being there for me - thank you for being my brother! I already miss you so much that I can't put it into words. I love you so much, my brother heart."
Daniel Nader, who was active as an amateur boxer for a short time, founded Club Bounce at the age of just 24 and built the club into Austria's largest boxing center with over 1,000 active members within just a few years. In 2017, he initiated the biggest boxing event ever held in Austria. A total of eleven international title fights took place as part of 14 "Bounce Fight Nights", which were broadcast live on television.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
