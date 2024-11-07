This is how the best Christmas cookies taste this year

The Weinviertel spice specialist Erwin Kotanyi calls the (Lower) Austrians' preference for sweet treats "Vanillalove"! But the entrepreneur is allowed to do so - because he is the head of the leading international ingredient brand. According to reports, the herb specialist even makes the Orientals (who are known to be particularly fond of spices) click their tongues. But for the approaching pre-Christmas period, the traditional company in Wolkersdorf focused entirely on local baking preferences in a special report, which was analyzed down to the gram, so to speak.