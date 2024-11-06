And snubs Sussexes
Brooklyn Beckham reveals what makes Prince William tick
Brooklyn Beckham has spilled private details about Prince William on a TV show - and snubbed Harry and Meghan at the same time.
The son of David and Victoria Beckham was a guest on the US show "Watch What Happens Live", where he chatted to presenter Andy Cohen about his family's friendship with the royals.
Brooklyn chatted about Prince William
"Which members of the Royal Family did you see the most as a child - especially as your family are good friends with Harry and Meghan?" asked Cohen.
The 25-year-old completely ignored the question about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and replied: "Hmmm, probably William."
"Yeah? What's he like, is there anything about him that people don't know? Is he funny?" the presenter probed. "He's just the nicest guy ever," the Beckham scion grinned in response. "He's really down to earth. He's a really good guy."
Dispute with Sussexes
There could be a good reason why Brooklyn Beckham doesn't like talking about Harry and Meghan too much. Although David and Victoria Beckham were considered good friends of the Sussexes and were still present at the prince's wedding to the ex-actress in 2018, there was trouble in paradise shortly afterwards.
Meghan is said to have accused the Beckhams of leaking private stories about herself and her royal husband to the press. Harry is said to have called David Beckham and confronted him with the allegations, which is said to have angered the former footballer so much that he allegedly hung up during the phone call.
In addition, Meghan is said to have always been a thorn in the side of David Beckham's friendship with Prince William. This is why the ducal couple were reportedly not even invited to Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz.
