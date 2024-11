Handball ace Wagner: “This is a good place”

Different expectations after EURO gala

The four-team group starts on Wednesday against Turkey and Tobi's former Fivers colleague Pehlivan ("He's an absolute top performer and difference-maker"), followed by Switzerland in Schaffhausen on Sunday (top opponents Germany await in March). The starting position for team boss Ales Pajovic's selection? "We have a different set of expectations thanks to the great EURO in January," said Kreis Wagner, who was in a historic eighth place. Tenor: "We have to win against Turkey, we should win against Switzerland. If we can do that, then we will have taken a big step towards successfully qualifying."