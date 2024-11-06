Positive figures
Public transport picks up speed in Carinthia
The first two micro-public transport projects in Carinthia are developing positively. But it's not just locals who are using the new service; more and more holidaymakers are also taking the innovative Postbus shuttle.
Public transport in the cities is usually well developed, but in the countryside almost nothing works without a car. Doctor's appointments, going to work or shopping: if you want to do this by public transport, you are dependent on bus timetables. At weekends, there is often no connection at all.
Flexible solution is popular
In order to cover regions with a public transport service, the country is increasingly relying on demand-oriented and flexible mobility services (we reported). "Well-developed public transport is a location factor. With the new micro-public transport strategy, the state of Carinthia is taking the next step in expanding its services," says Sebastian Schuschnig, State Councillor for Transport.
A particularly attractive service is offered by Postbus at Lake Ossiach and in the Four Lakes Region of Southern Carinthia. The Postbus shuttle runs without a timetable and fixed departure times. A dedicated software calculates the best route for the booked journeys.
With these flexible mobility offers, we enable our guests to enjoy a car-free vacation experience in the region, as well as the locals.
Sebastian Schuschnig, Verkehrslandesrat
Positive figures make us happy
A review of the two services shows how well the offer has been received. Over the past three years, more than 17,000 trips have been recorded at Lake Ossiach and more than 27,000 passengers have been transported. "At Lake Ossiach, almost 70 percent of journeys go to the train stations," explains Tibor Jermendy, Head of Micro Public Transport at Österreichische Postbus AG.
In southern Carinthia, the micro public transport service was only launched this year and was able to transport almost 1200 passengers from June to September.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
