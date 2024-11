A medieval fantasy RPG in a gender frenzy

"I tried to visit de Medicus. Hen is doing hen's best and struggling with a lot of changes - and hen is helping where hen can. Hen doesn't want to bother anyone, but could you visit hen while you're passing through and check on hem?" "Mementos found in Thedas increase the power of the guardians and increase hen's selection of improvements." You don't understand? So do we. Fans of the series have had to wait ten years for a new installment of the legendary Bioware role-playing game "Dragon Age" and a return to the fantasy realm of Thedas. But nothing there is as it was. Non-binary dragon slayer(s?), dialog that's gendered, colorful instead of gloomy, action instead of RPG: What has Bioware and especially the German translators got up to here? And can a game whose story is difficult to understand in this invented version of the German language be any fun at all? Krone+ took a closer look at "Dragon Age: The Veilguard". Here are our impressions.