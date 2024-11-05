SPG Lustenau/Dornbirn
Coach Klaus Stocker wants more from his team
SPG Lustenau/Dornbirn coach Klaus Stocker sums up the first half of the season in the Admiral Women's Bundesliga. He sees his team as more stable, but still with a lot of room for improvement - especially in offense.
We weren't without a chance in any game," says SPG Lustenau/Dornbirn's Klaus Stocker about the first half of the season that his team played in the Women's Bundesliga, "so it's already progress compared to our first season in the league."
A look at the table also confirms a positive development. While the SPG had only collected five points at half-time last season and ended up with 18, the Messestadt team now has nine points in the current season. "Almost twice as many as last year. Nevertheless, it could have been a few more," says Stocker.
Because he no longer wants to compare only with the previous season. "We've become more stable overall, the squad is at a good level for the league. An improvement is noticeable. But what we lack is efficiency in attack. We've only scored six goals, three of them in one game. We've gone five rounds without scoring. That's not enough."
Important pieces of the mosaic
Because the coach believes in the quality of his players, transfers are not the top priority this winter. "Of course we'll look around, but it's difficult to find reinforcements anyway. I'm positive if our squad stays the same. But we have to take the next steps."
And the 57-year-old is certain that these must also take place in the minds of the players. "We have few injuries, almost everyone is at a good physical level. The training control is right," explains Stocker, "but everyone has to accept that each individual is an important piece in the mosaic for success. They absolutely have to want it."
If that is not the case, Stocker also knows what will happen. "If we play at our highest level, we can win against any team. If we don't, we will lose against many."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
