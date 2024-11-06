Vorteilswelt
Further plans are in place

Extremely pleasing year for Tiroler Achenseebahn

Nachrichten
06.11.2024 17:00

This season, 67,000 passengers were transported, eight percent more than in the previous year. The renewed operating concession secures rail travel for another ten years.

0 Kommentare

Achensee Infrastruktur- und Betriebs GmbH can look back on an extremely successful season. 67,000 passengers were transported on the traditional cable car - an increase of eight percent compared to the previous year. One reason for these figures was probably the celebration of the 135th anniversary. Local residents and railroad enthusiasts from Germany and abroad took advantage of this opportunity in September.

Zitat Icon

Particular attention was paid to making the train service between Eben and Seespitz more attractive and to strengthening cooperation with the tourism association and the shipping industry.

Andreas Lackner, kaufmännischer GF

Operators and managers are delighted
"The rising passenger numbers show that the Achenseebahn is really picking up steam with the new management," explains LR René Zumtobel, Chairman of the General Assembly. This means that the company that saved the railroad from imminent insolvency in 2021 - as reported by the Krone - has been confirmed.

This year, the concession for the renewal of the operation for ten years was promised to ensure that the railroad continues to run for a long time to come. "Particular attention is being paid to making the train service between Eben and Seespitz more attractive and strengthening cooperation with the tourism association and the shipping industry," emphasizes commercial director Andreas Lackner. Another priority is the renovation of the railroad crossings, he adds.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
