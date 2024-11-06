Ziegelstadl bullying
“My whole family went through unbelievable things”
The staff representative of the Innsbruck prison has now come clean in the continuing mobbing trial at the regional court and described a flood of reports, harassment and intrigues. However, one important participant was missing ...
Staff representatives raised the alarm about what they perceived as unacceptable conditions at Innsbruck prison - from unfilled posts to overcrowded cells. When this found its way into the media, especially in the "Krone" newspaper, the relationship with the prison governor became increasingly strained.
Around 60,000 euros are being demanded
"My wife in particular, who did an excellent job there for 22 years, was then sekked to death by the prison director. My whole family went through unbelievable things," said the plaintiff, who is now demanding around 60,000 euros after a long period of sick leave. He himself had been confronted with a number of anonymous complaints - from an alleged theft of coffee money and tablets to a bitter letter to the governor's office.
Breach of official secrecy
The visit of a Tyrolean political delegation to the "Ziegelstadl" was rejected by the general management in Vienna due to an alleged lack of staff. When the plaintiff announced in the "Krone" that this was easily possible on a Friday afternoon (inmates locked up), he was confronted with a complaint for breach of official secrecy. The defendant's legal representatives repeatedly questioned whether the reports came from the prison management at all.
The head of the institution was excused due to illness, which made the plaintiff shake his head with a smile: "That was to be expected." The deputy was also absent from the trial last December.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
