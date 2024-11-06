Around 60,000 euros are being demanded

"My wife in particular, who did an excellent job there for 22 years, was then sekked to death by the prison director. My whole family went through unbelievable things," said the plaintiff, who is now demanding around 60,000 euros after a long period of sick leave. He himself had been confronted with a number of anonymous complaints - from an alleged theft of coffee money and tablets to a bitter letter to the governor's office.