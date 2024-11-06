Vorteilswelt
A touch of Paris

Seductive fragrances are created in St. Pölten

Nachrichten
06.11.2024 16:00

The provincial metropolis was once notorious for the stench from the Glanzstoff. Now, on the other hand, a pair of perfumers are creating fine fragrances. 

"A moment, an exchange of glances, an exchange of thoughts - and ultimately a feeling that lasts!" This is how the St. Pölten-based fragrance creators poetically describe their eau de parfum "Augenspiel" for men. But there is also the fragrant olfactory game "Tabu", which - according to the couple with the sensitive noses - is a temptation, a whiff of the forbidden and "so full of allure" that dark notes, sweet and mysterious are in the air.

Beatrix and Patrick Günsberg in the fragrance laboratory.
Beatrix and Patrick Günsberg in the fragrance laboratory.
Creations according to Parisian standards 
What Beatrix and Patrick "mix" by hand in their laboratory according to the highest Parisian standards is naturally in stark contrast to the St. Pölten odor of earlier eras. Only older generations are likely to remember this unfortunate time of the stench emanating from the Glanzstoff, which was a notorious trademark of the city on the Traisen.

Günsberg creations have roots in the Grande Nation.
Günsberg creations have roots in the Grande Nation.
Fragrances as poetry for the nose
The fact that Paris is now not only on the Seine, but somehow also on the Traisen thanks to the Günsbergs, is due to their historical French roots. After all, the origins of all these flacon, bodycare and candle fragrances lie in the Grande Nation. "We can draw on the deep experience of three generations. And develop nose-caressing fragrances with one of the most renowned fragrance companies," explains Patrick, full of poetry.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mark Perry
Mark Perry
