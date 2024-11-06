Seductive fragrances are created in St. Pölten

Fragrances as poetry for the nose

The fact that Paris is now not only on the Seine, but somehow also on the Traisen thanks to the Günsbergs, is due to their historical French roots. After all, the origins of all these flacon, bodycare and candle fragrances lie in the Grande Nation. "We can draw on the deep experience of three generations. And develop nose-caressing fragrances with one of the most renowned fragrance companies," explains Patrick, full of poetry.