“Nuclear energy is now being used very specifically”

At the last World Climate Conference in Dubai, the global community agreed for the first time to phase out fossil fuels. Now it is a matter of making a fundamental decision on which energy to use and whether the energy transition is happening fast enough, says Perry, who is traveling to Baku for the "Krone". This will also lead to a renaissance of nuclear energy, which can already be observed worldwide. "It is being used as a substitute. Nuclear energy is now being used quite deliberately and consciously to solve energy problems. In my opinion, this cannot work out." Nevertheless, the nuclear lobby will once again be present in Baku: "They are touting it there as the energy of the future."