29th World Climate Conference
“Nuclear energy is now being used very specifically”
On November 11, the 29th World Climate Change Conference starts in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. "After Dubai, another rich oil state is hosting the conference. The starting position could of course be better," says "Krone" environmental journalist Mark Perry in the krone.tv live talk.
At the last World Climate Conference in Dubai, the global community agreed for the first time to phase out fossil fuels. Now it is a matter of making a fundamental decision on which energy to use and whether the energy transition is happening fast enough, says Perry, who is traveling to Baku for the "Krone". This will also lead to a renaissance of nuclear energy, which can already be observed worldwide. "It is being used as a substitute. Nuclear energy is now being used quite deliberately and consciously to solve energy problems. In my opinion, this cannot work out." Nevertheless, the nuclear lobby will once again be present in Baku: "They are touting it there as the energy of the future."
Trillions for climate financing
Another important topic at this year's conference is climate financing. Until now, the agreement was that the richer countries would provide 100 billion US dollars per year for developing countries. But this money will not be enough. "Experts are talking about trillions." According to Perry, it is particularly annoying that China and India, which are not part of this framework, want to negotiate even more out of the West.
US election also climate election
The election in the USA will also be decisive for climate protection. Outgoing US President Joe Biden has made the issue of climate protection the focus of his presidency. In Alaska, for example, oil pipelines and drilling have been halted. "But you don't transform a huge country like America as easily as Vorarlberg," says Perry. "He's on the right track, but it could all come crashing down if Trump comes back." If Trump comes back, Greenpeace expects four billion tons of additional CO2 emissions by 2030.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.