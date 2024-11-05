Storm star disappointed
When the Schweiger’s heart was doing somersaults
Borussia Dortmund was once his first stop outside his Slovenian homeland. On Tuesday, Jon Gorenc Stankovic returns with Sturm in the Champions League. The 28-year-old also trained with the professionals under Jürgen Klopp. But he can only watch due to injury.
For Jon Gorenc Stankovic, it's almost like coming home. "It was my first time abroad as a young player. The club and the city have had a very special place in my heart ever since," emphasizes the Slovenian. So it hurts the midfield vacuum cleaner all the more that he can only sit in the stands due to injury. "I'm really disappointed, I would have loved to have played in this stadium."
Jürgen Klopp came up to me before the match and said I didn't have to be afraid, I was good and that's why I was here.
Sturms Mittelfeldspieler Jon Gorenc Stankovic
Stankovic played for Borussia's two-man squad from 2014 to 2016. "I was 17 years old when scouts at Domzale spotted me and invited me to a trial. Of course, I accepted immediately. I then trained with them for a week in Dortmund in the winter and then spent two weeks with the two-man squad at a camp in Turkey." The taciturn six-man agreed - and the transfer went through in the summer.
And shortly afterwards, his heart did somersaults. Because the now 28-year-old played his first game for the professionals. "It was a test match in preparation. Many players were still on vacation, so I got a chance to play. Jürgen Klopp approached me before the match and told me not to be afraid, that I was good and that's why I was here. He's a great person and coach."
"Nothing is impossible!"
In his second year, Stankovic already trained with the pros, but ultimately didn't make it into the squad. "I was still playing in central defense back then and it was a strong line-up with Mats Hummels and co. But I was in the stadium for almost all the professional matches. The atmosphere is just tremendous!"
David Wagner, his coach at Dortmund's amateur team, brought Jon to England in 2016 to join second division club Huddersfield, before Andreas Schicker brought him to Sturm four years later. Stankovic was the Graz sporting director's first transfer.
Nothing is impossible in soccer! We just have to believe in it.
Jon Gorenc Stankovic
On Tuesday, the black vice-captain would love to cheer in his old home: "Nothing is impossible! We just have to believe in it, there can always be a surprise," says the Slovenia team player.
